Azerbaijan discloses statistics of COVID-19 infection in Baku’s districts

Society 8 November 2020 12:05 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan has disclosed the statistics of COVID-19 infection in Baku’s districts, Trend reports on Nov. 8 with reference to www.koronavirus.info.

The biggest number of infected people was observed in the Binagadi district - 14.6 percent of the total number of infected in Baku city.

Some 12.8 percent of the infected people were observed in Khatai district, 11.5 percent in Yasamal district, 11.4 percent in Sabunchi district, 8.4 percent in Nasimi district, 8.2 percent in Surakhani district, 7.3 percent in Narimanov and Nizami districts, 6.5 percent in Garadagh district, 6.2 percent in Khazar district, 4.8 percent in Sabail district, 0.3 percent in Pirallakhi district.

