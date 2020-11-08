Azerbaijan discloses statistics of COVID-19 infection in Baku’s districts
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8
Trend:
Azerbaijan has disclosed the statistics of COVID-19 infection in Baku’s districts, Trend reports on Nov. 8 with reference to www.koronavirus.info.
The biggest number of infected people was observed in the Binagadi district - 14.6 percent of the total number of infected in Baku city.
Some 12.8 percent of the infected people were observed in Khatai district, 11.5 percent in Yasamal district, 11.4 percent in Sabunchi district, 8.4 percent in Nasimi district, 8.2 percent in Surakhani district, 7.3 percent in Narimanov and Nizami districts, 6.5 percent in Garadagh district, 6.2 percent in Khazar district, 4.8 percent in Sabail district, 0.3 percent in Pirallakhi district.
Latest
Suspicion for attack on Azerbaijani Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv lies on Armenian terror organizations - top Azerbaijani official
Government of Azerbaijan ready to provide good live conditions for Armenian community of Karabakh - top official
All Churches and Mosgues in deoccupied lands of Azerbaijan will be renovated - assistant to Azerbaijani president (PHOTO)
Experts talk West's double standards towards Azerbaijan, Turkey via teleconference by Trend News Agency (VIDEO)
Information about shelling territory of Armenia is another provocation - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
Azercell becomes the first mobile operator to be certified with ISO 37001:2016 – “Anti-bribery Management Systems” standard of compliance in the country