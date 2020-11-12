Azerbaijan confirms 979 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,622 new COVID-19 cases, 979 patients have recovered and 20 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 70,216 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 51,986 of them have recovered, and 905 people have died. Currently, 17,325 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,796 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,479,638 tests have been conducted so far.
Latest
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Azerbaijani people on 25th anniversary of Azerbaijani Constitution (PHOTO)
Turkey to take part in monitoring and observing compliance with agreements on Karabakh conflict - Turkish MoD
Turkey, Russia to jointly work in Peacekeeping Center for control of ceasefire in Karabakh - Turkish FM
IFRS Foundation officially allowed introduction of single financial reporting standards in Uzbekistan
Georgian National Tourism Administration spends additional funds on renting hotels to arrange quarantine zones
Azerbaijan says legal assessment needed for illegal archaeological excavations in Azykh Cave (PHOTO)