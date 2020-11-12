Azerbaijan confirms 979 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,622 new COVID-19 cases, 979 patients have recovered and 20 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 70,216 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 51,986 of them have recovered, and 905 people have died. Currently, 17,325 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,796 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,479,638 tests have been conducted so far.