Azerbaijan brings back SMS-permit system as anti-COVID measures strengthen (UPDATE)

Dec.8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.8

Trend:

Special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan related to COVID-19 will be extended until 06:00 (GMT +4) on January 31, 2021, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

During the tightened quarantine regime in Azerbaijan to be introduced from 06:00 December 14, the SMS-permission system will be applied.

From 00:00 December 14, 2020 to 00:00 January 18, 2021 in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan and Absheron district, as well as in Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Shaki, Zagatala, in the regional centers of Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli (except villages and settlements), citizens will be able to leave their place of residence or place of stay through the system of SMS-permits, or having received permission from the Service of Duty Units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan - Call-center ‘102’.

It will be possible to leave the location through SMS in the below-listed cases:

- to leave the place of residence and temporary stay due to an urgent medical need or treatment according to the schedule (the permit is issued for a period of 3 hours within the district and the city, if intercity travel is necessary, the distance between the relevant points, as well as the duration of the treatment procedure, the period return is determined by a certificate issued by a doctor, which, if necessary, must be presented to the police);

- for the purchase of food and other basic necessities and medicines (in grocery stores, supermarkets, markets, and pharmacies), if necessary, use state, banking, postal, and other services provided in areas of activity that are allowed to continue functioning, and also for going out into the open air (a permit is issued once a day for 3 hours, the period for the return of persons leaving their place of residence and temporary stay on the need to use public services is determined by a certificate issued by the relevant state body).

To participate in the funeral of a close relative, a person must obtain permission through the ‘102’ Call Center.

The movement of persons by international or domestic flights is allowed on the basis of their tickets, and persons entering the country through the state border - on the basis of a stamp in their passport.