Vaccination of people aged over 65 to begin on Feb. 1 - Azerbaijani president's assistant
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16
Trend:
Vaccination against coronavirus in Azerbaijan is under the attention of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov said, Trend reports.
Movsumov made the remark at a briefing on Jan. 16.
"Azerbaijan is among the countries that are the first to start vaccination. In most countries, vaccination has not yet begun. Azerbaijan has already acquired high-quality vaccines," he noted.
"The vaccination, which will involve health workers, will begin on January 18, 2021. The process will take approximately 2 weeks. On February 1, the second stage will begin - vaccination of persons over 65 years old," Movsumov stressed.
