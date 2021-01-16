Toughened quarantine in Azerbaijan turned out to be effective - President's assistant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.16

Comprehensive measures to fight COVID-19 in Azerbaijan are yielding results, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters held on Jan.16, Trend reports.

Movsumov reminded that the quarantine regime has been toughened since December 14, 2020, which led to the overall improvement with COVID-19 across the country.