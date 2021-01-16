Azerbaijan cancels SMS-permissions for leaving homes due to COVID-19 (UPDATE)

Title changed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Azerbaijan will cancel the SMS permissions for citizens to leave their homes since 00:00 (GMT +4) January 18, 2021 in 5 cities and 12 districts, Trend reports on Jan.18 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the headquarters, since the above date a system for obtaining SMS permits, permissions from the icaze.e-gov.az portal and with an official ID to leave their homes, introduced due to COVID-19 quarantine, will be cancelled in the territory of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan cities and Absheron district, as well as Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Shaki, Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli cities.