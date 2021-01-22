All preventive measures to be taken in connection with COVID-19 at Azerbaijani schools
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
All necessary measures will be taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus at the Azerbaijani secondary schools, advisor to the minister of education Rustam Aghayev said at the briefing, Trend reports.
“The measures of measuring the body temperature of pupils and teachers, adherence to the social distance, hygiene rules will be thoroughly monitored at schools,” Aghayev said. “If anyone has a high fever, this person will be immediately isolated.”
Latest
Restrictions imposed by Kazakhstan on import of tomatoes from Azerbaijan - temporary, says Kazakh Ministry
Dostlug field as unique format of co-op in Caspian - another successful strategy of President Ilham Aliyev
Azernews newspaper reports ecological terror committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan during 30 years of occupation