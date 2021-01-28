Azerbaijan confirms 437 more COVID-19 recoveries

Society 28 January 2021 17:05 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan confirms 437 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 209 new COVID-19 cases, 437 patients have recovered and 8 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 229,793 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 222,154 of them have recovered, and 3,113 people have died. Currently, 4,526 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,060 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,387,134 tests have been conducted so far.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
American Airlines posts record annual loss on pandemic pain
American Airlines posts record annual loss on pandemic pain
Dow profit rises 61.4% on recovery in chemical prices, demand
Dow profit rises 61.4% on recovery in chemical prices, demand
Oil falls on demand fears, strengthening dollar
Oil falls on demand fears, strengthening dollar
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs eye to create catering facilities on liberated lands (PHOTO) Economy 17:32
Uzbekistan, Georgia discuss co-op in innovation and advanced technology sector ICT 17:23
EAEU exports large volume of various chemical products to Turkmenistan Business 17:21
Azerbaijan reveals data on cargo transportation by road for 2020 Transport 17:20
Azerbaijan records decline in 2020 bank lending Finance 17:12
Azerbaijan may become new global investment hub Economy 17:09
Azerbaijan's banking sector ended 2020 with profit Finance 17:09
Uzbek finance ministry to provide financial support for household lands owners Uzbekistan 17:08
Iran's non-oil export was considerable during COVID-19 peak Business 17:08
Kazakhstan to take measures on ramping up agricultural exports Business 17:08
Turkey - third country after US and China that implemented biggest number of vaccine projects – President Erdogan Turkey 17:08
Azerbaijan's Innovation Agency talks concept of smart projects in liberated lands ICT 17:07
Kazakhstan's automotive manufacturers increase payments to state budget twofold Transport 17:06
Georgian fish processing company Umali plans to expand production line Business 17:06
EAEU increases export of petroleum products to Turkmenistan Business 17:06
Azerbaijan confirms 437 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:05
Construction of circular gas pipeline being completed in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Oil&Gas 16:45
Uzbekistan’s 2020 import of construction materials down Construction 16:44
Gradual opening of economy may start earlier than planned in Georgia Business 16:44
Russia retains status of only polymer products supplier to Turkmenistan from EAEU countries Business 16:43
Georgia to resume regular flights from February 1 Transport 16:43
Kazakhstan to apply UN sustainable food production principles Business 16:33
Iran announces amount of enriched uranium Nuclear Program 16:30
Azerbaijan creates working group to increase export of tomatoes Business 16:30
Mortgage lending in Azerbaijan through state line greatly grows in 2020 Finance 16:30
Ministry of Education to become separate agency in Georgia Business 16:28
Wikipedia includes articles about Azerbaijan in Polish Politics 16:27
EIB energy co-op with Azerbaijan to be affected by Energy Lending Policy, CBR Oil&Gas 16:23
American Airlines posts record annual loss on pandemic pain US 16:19
Int'l Association Israel-Azerbaijan sends letter to Polish channel due to Karabakh war documentary Politics 16:19
Iran's Fordow uranium enrichment ahead of schedule - Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Nuclear Program 15:58
Azerbaijani MP meets with residents of Khudat city (PHOTO) Politics 15:55
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 30 Oil&Gas 15:52
UNEC students reach the final of the international competition Society 15:52
Trilateral working group on Nagorno-Karabakh region to discuss restoration of transport infrastructure in region Politics 15:51
Azerbaijani ministry discloses number of new cultural monuments in liberated territories Society 15:50
Azerbaijan talks ongoing work on construction of Baku-Guba-Russia border highway (PHOTO) Economy 15:49
Georgia starting to reform state-owned enterprises Business 15:49
Dow profit rises 61.4% on recovery in chemical prices, demand US 15:31
UNESCO should recognize damage done from Armenian occupation to Azerbaijan's heritage - analyst Politics 15:29
PetroIran Development Company developing several oil fields Oil&Gas 15:21
Dostlug field - major breakthrough in Azerbaijani -Turkmen energy relations Oil&Gas 15:21
Azerbaijan to increase financial inclusion for entrepreneurs Business 15:20
WB talks about results of measures to develop human capital in Azerbaijan Finance 15:20
Azerbaijan prioritizes support for Karabakh war veterans, martyr families - Azernews newspaper Politics 15:19
GSA Technologies company plans to popularize Smart Aeroponics technology in Georgia ICT 15:18
Armenia also destroyed Orthodox church in Azerbaijan’s Khojavend district - Trend TV report Politics 15:18
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 28 Society 15:01
Azerbaijan greatly increases export of tomatoes to Kazakhstan Business 14:57
Kazakhstan's KAZ Minerals reports 2020 operations results above guidance range Business 14:43
Uzbekistan reveals budget allocated for healthcare sector in 2021 Oil&Gas 14:42
Uzbekistan working to improve quality of drinking water supply services in Tashkent Uzbekistan 14:41
Turkmen Maritime and River Transportation Agency exceeds working plan for transportation Transport 14:40
Azerbaijani banks accelerate the digitalization of payments, services in 2020 (Interview) Economy 14:40
Azerbaijani Central Bank talks countrywide development of financial technologies Economy 14:40
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 14:39
Georgian "Kakhetian Traditional Winery" to start construction of eco-village Business 14:28
Kazakhstan's civil aviation authorities introducing 'e-Freight' system Transport 14:26
Azerbaijani banks buy more foreign currency at CBA's auction Finance 14:22
Russia allows imports of peppers tomatoes from one more Kazakh venture Business 14:20
Kazakh Parliament ratifies free trade agreement between EAEU, Serbia Business 14:14
Iran declares its revenues from tea exports Business 14:11
Azerbaijan's AzeriCard and Visa developing new mobile platform Finance 14:10
UK will review quarantine country list on Thursday Europe 14:10
Iran's CBI reveals amount of loans issued in Iran's housing and construction sector Finance 14:01
Iran's NIOC holding discussions with foreign company regarding Susangerd field Oil&Gas 13:59
Azerbaijan may open trading houses in Japan and Pakistan Business 13:51
New enterprises put into operation in Iran's industrial parks Business 13:49
Iran's exports from Kerman Province increases Business 13:47
Vaccine diplomacy: India gets request from all across the world; partnering in phased manner Other News 13:45
Georgia reduces importing of pyrotechnics Business 13:36
Number of hotel rooms commissioned in Uzbekistan increase despite COVID-19 Tourism 13:32
Romania decreases petroleum oils import from Kazakhstan amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 13:30
Precious metal prices decrease in Azerbaijan Finance 13:29
Azerbaijani president views conditions created at reconstructed schools in Sabunchu, Surakhani (PHOTO) Politics 13:28
Turkish TAV Airports holding eyes modernizing airports in Uzbekistan Construction 13:27
Realization of SGC - successful result of years of work - Ambassador Cekuta Politics 13:03
Uzbekistan to start preparation for mass vaccination against COVID-19 Uzbekistan 12:56
Georgia reports 723 new cases of coronavirus for Jan.28 Georgia 12:56
London Court of International Arbitration issue second arbitral award in favor of SOCAR Economy 12:55
SOCAR’s LNG cargo scheduled to arrive to Pakistan as contracted Oil&Gas 12:55
Azerbaijani wine products to be presented at int'l exhibition in China Business 12:53
Iran plans to export oil from Gulf of Oman Oil&Gas 12:52
Amount of loans issued to Iran's industrial and mining sectors announced Finance 12:51
India’s gift of 5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines reaches Sri Lanka Other News 12:25
Rector Elmar Gasimov holds online meeting with Presidential Scholars (PHOTO) Society 12:23
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan.28 Finance 12:21
Non-cash transactions exceed cash turnover for first time in Azerbaijan - ABA's president Finance 12:20
Azerbaijan nearly doubles seafood exports Business 12:20
Uzbekistan to increase tax on production and sale of oil products Oil&Gas 12:12
Growth of imports of dairy products in 2020 continues in Georgia Business 12:11
Turkmenistan ready to start practical steps to create logistics center in Russia’s Astrakhan Business 12:10
Russia’s Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for bulldozer services Tenders 12:09
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to grow Finance 11:41
Kazakhstan, Switzerland see trade volume decrease amid COVID-19 Business 11:40
Turkmenistan's Turkmenhimiya opens tender for purchase of urea-formaldehyde concentrate Tenders 11:39
Azerbaijan reveals data on population's bank deposits countrywide Finance 11:39
Indo-Israel Chambers of Commerce eyes Israel, India, UAE business opportunities Other News 11:30
Uzbekistan to launch number of plants for natural facing stones production Construction 11:28
Cafes, restaurants in Azerbaijan to work on weekends Society 11:26
All news