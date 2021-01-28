Azerbaijan confirms 437 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 209 new COVID-19 cases, 437 patients have recovered and 8 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 229,793 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 222,154 of them have recovered, and 3,113 people have died. Currently, 4,526 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,060 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,387,134 tests have been conducted so far.