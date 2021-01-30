Azerbaijan confirms 407 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

Azerbaijan has detected 131 new COVID-19 cases, 407 patients have recovered and seven patients have died, Trend reports on Jan.30 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 230,066 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 222,960 of them have recovered, and 3,126 people have died. Currently, 3,980 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,244 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,401,720 tests have been conducted so far.