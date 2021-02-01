Azerbaijan's Parliament approves new proposal on tobacco products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.1

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Parliament of Azerbaijan in the first reading approved the inclusion of all tobacco products in the list of excisable goods, Trend reports.

In this regard, an amendment to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan was submitted for discussion at a plenary meeting of the spring session of Azerbaijan’s Parliament.

According to the proposed amendment, it is envisaged to increase the rates of excise taxes on both the production and import of tobacco products, and the introduction of pipe tobacco, as well as tobacco and its products intended for smoking, chewing, absorption, sniffing, all types of shishas in the list of excisable goods.

The amendment was adopted on first reading by vote.