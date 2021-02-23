WHO conducts assessment mission in conflict-affected districts of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The WHO Office in Azerbaijan, together with the Ministry of Health and TABIB, conducted a mission to assess the relevant standards in the conflict-affected districts of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the office.

The mission was hosted in the context of the consideration of the importance of meeting the needs for the prevention of infections during the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and compliance with control measures.

The mission was carried out within the framework of the Health Solidarity Initiative project, funded by the EU and implemented by the WHO Office in Azerbaijan.

During the mission in the medical institutions of Barda, Tartar, Aghdam, Aghjabadi and Fuzuli districts, an assessment of the treatment of patients by screening and triage in the intensive care unit, maternity, surgical wards and sterilization rooms, as well as requirements for the management of medical waste was carried out.

As part of the mission, the directors of the aforementioned hospitals discussed ways of possible support to prevent infections and meet the needs for control measures, and recommendations were made by WHO experts to raise standards in this area.

In addition, training was provided to nearly 100 health workers, including doctors, epidemiologists, nurses and other health personnel, on the priority areas identified during the discussions.