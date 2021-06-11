Modular-type facilities transferred to servicemen in liberated Azerbaijani lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

Up to 60 modular-type facilities have been transferred to the use of military personnel in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports on June 11 referring to a spokesman for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Anar Eyvazov.

“The work on the comprehensive maintenance of the service of the military units deployed in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, as well as the comprehensive support of the military personnel and the improvement of their social and living conditions is underway upon the order of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev,” Eyvazov said.

"Up to 60 modular facilities provided with modern equipment and devices for various purposes have been transferred to the use of military personnel in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan,” the spokesman said. “The living conditions of servicemen serving in these units have been improved. Even better conditions have been created for their daily, combat and service activity."