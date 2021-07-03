Azerbaijanis of Finland appeal to int'l organizations on Okhchuchay River's pollution by Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

The Azerbaijani community living in Finland is very concerned about the ecological disaster on the Okhchuchay River, the chairperson of the Azerbaijani-Turkish youth organization, liaison officer of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis’ Coordination Council in Finland, Ulviya Jabbarova said.

Jabbarova made the remark in the organization's address to international organizations, commenting on the pollution of the river running through Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district and flowing into the Araz River by Armenia, the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Trend.

"As a Finnish woman of Azerbaijani origin, I ask you for help. This is about the German Cronimet company. This company must take measures to protect the environment and put an end to environmental crimes," she said.

The organization’s representative stressed that the Armenian side dumps industrial waste from the Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Plant, the majority of the shares of which belongs to Cronimet company, into the river without preliminary treatment, adding that Armenia has recognized the existence of this problem.

"Since the point is about our planet, which is home for each of us, and about the health of future generations, the international community and organizations must immediately intervene and take decisive measures," emphasized Jabbarova.

She also contacted the Cronimet office in Finland to discuss this issue.