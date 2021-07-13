Azerbaijanis of Canada send protest to German Cronimet on Okhchuchay river's pollution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

Heads of Azerbaijani diaspora organizations from various regions and provinces of Canada sent a protest to German Cronimet company against the pollution of the Okhchuchay river running through Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district into the Araz river by Armenia and German companies with toxic waste, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend on July 13.

The diaspora organizations called not to ignore the environmental crime of Cronimet, to suppress the ecological terror on the Okhchuchay river and to take environmental protection measures.

The protest appeal authors emphasized that the industrial waters of the copper-molybdenum plant in Armenia, the controlling stake of which belongs to the German Cronimet, is discharged into the river without purification, which means violation of environmental standards.

According to the document, the monitoring carried out from January to March 2021 revealed that the content of copper, molybdenum, manganese, iron, zinc, chromium and other heavy metals in the Okhchuchay river is many times higher than the established norms.

"The heavy metals contained in the water destroy not only fauna but are also extremely dangerous for human health. The Araz River, into which the Okhchuchay flows, plays an important role in irrigating the sown areas of Azerbaijan. State agencies of Armenia also recognize this environmental crime," added the appeal.