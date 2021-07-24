Azerbaijan names places for monuments to famous Azerbaijani pop singer and composer
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24
By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:
Work on the creation of a monument to the world-famous Azerbaijani pop and opera singer, People's Artist of the USSR Muslim Magomayev is nearing completion, the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan told Trend.
It is planned to soon install it next to the Puppet Theater on the site of Baku Boulevard.
In addition, a monument to the famous composer Tofig Guliyev, one of the creators of Azerbaijani pop music, who possessed a peculiar original style, will also be erected in the Baku Boulevard on the site of the former ‘Baku’ hotel.
