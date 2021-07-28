Azerbaijan temporarily limits imports of animal products from Libya

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The import and transit of live animals, products of animal origin from Libya through Azerbaijan have been temporarily limited, Trend reports citing the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan.

According to the World Organization for Animal Health, foot and mouth disease has been revealed in several regions of Libya.

An appeal was sent to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee to take appropriate measures with respect to the vehicles arriving or transiting from Libya to strengthen control.