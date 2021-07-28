Azerbaijan temporarily limits imports of animal products from Libya
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28
By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:
The import and transit of live animals, products of animal origin from Libya through Azerbaijan have been temporarily limited, Trend reports citing the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan.
According to the World Organization for Animal Health, foot and mouth disease has been revealed in several regions of Libya.
An appeal was sent to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee to take appropriate measures with respect to the vehicles arriving or transiting from Libya to strengthen control.
Latest
Russian president discusses situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border during Security Council meeting
Rumors of Turkish Grand National Assembly's statement on creation of joint Turkic army - not true (VIDEO)
Mine clearance underway on suburbs of reservoir in Azerbaijan's liberated Khojaly - Trend TV (PHOTO)
Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries opens tender on modernization at polypropylene production plant
Prosecutor demands imprisonment for Armenian terrorists who tortured Azerbaijanis during first Karabakh war
Reconstruction of highway connecting several settlements under completion in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district (PHOTO)
Indian embassy in Baku inaugurates Indian Gallery within Gobustan National Historical Artistic Preserve (PHOTO)
Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov met with BHOS graduates who will continue their education abroad (PHOTO)