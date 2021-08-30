Azerbaijan confirms 3,107 more COVID-19 cases, 1,770 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 3,107 new COVID-19 cases, 1,770 patients have recovered, and 39 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 421,103 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 362,898 of them have recovered, and 5,592 people have died. Currently, 52,613 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,191 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,442,244 tests have been conducted so far.

ans-serif"; mso-ansi-language:EN-US'>The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.