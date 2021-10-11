Measures underway to hold Armenia accountable at int'l level - Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor's Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.11

Trend:

Measures are being continuously taken to hold Armenia accountable at the international level, Trend reports citing the statement of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, spread in connection with the anniversary of the shelling of Ganja city by the Armenian Armed Forces.

The statement noted that the Armed Forces of Armenia, having committed crimes against peace and humanity, subjected ancient Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, to missile fire.

“The necessary measures are being taken to bring those responsible to justice. We pay tribute to the memory of our compatriots who died following the shelling of Ganja from heavy artillery,” the statement reads.