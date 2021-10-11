Measures underway to hold Armenia accountable at int'l level - Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor's Office
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.11
Trend:
Measures are being continuously taken to hold Armenia accountable at the international level, Trend reports citing the statement of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, spread in connection with the anniversary of the shelling of Ganja city by the Armenian Armed Forces.
The statement noted that the Armed Forces of Armenia, having committed crimes against peace and humanity, subjected ancient Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, to missile fire.
“The necessary measures are being taken to bring those responsible to justice. We pay tribute to the memory of our compatriots who died following the shelling of Ganja from heavy artillery,” the statement reads.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies renamed following presidential decree
Measures underway to hold Armenia accountable at int'l level - Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor's Office
Developed countries should do a Net-Minus to vacate carbon space in 2050 for developing countries to grow: India
I suggest that NAM Member States think about idea of NAM’s institutionalization - Azerbaijani president
Double standards and selective approaches negatively affecting fair and just settlement of conflicts throughout world - Azerbaijani president
Armenia did not face any sanction, no difference was made between aggressor state and state that faced occupation - Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan planning to put forward initiative on vaccines at UN General Assembly - President Ilham Aliyev
Violation of territorial integrity of States with use of force is totally unacceptable - President Aliyev