British gymnast ranks first in individual trampoline jumping program at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

British gymnast Bryony Page scoring 56.235 ranked first in individual trampoline jumping program at the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 21.

Chinese gymnast Yunzhu Cao (55.815 points) ranked second while Russian gymnast Yana Lebedeva (55.800 points) ranked third.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.

At the championship, Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin won a silver medal in tumbling.