Azerbaijan confirms 922 more COVID-19 cases, 1,621 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 922 new COVID-19 cases, 1,621 patients have recovered, and 19 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 605,920 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 578,756 of them have recovered, and 8,123 people have died. Currently, 19,041 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,085 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,694,341 tests have been conducted so far.
