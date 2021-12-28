Dance composition "Azerbaijan Dances and Rhythms" demonstrated at Dubai Expo 2020 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

The dance composition "Azerbaijani Dances and Rhythms" was demonstrated at the Dubai Expo 2020, Trend reports.

The concert at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheater was organized by the Azerbaijan Pavilion, presented at the Dubai Expo 2020 under the slogan "Seeds of the Future", and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

Visitors to the world exhibition, in which 192 countries are represented, watched the concert program in the presentation of our artists. The guests got acquainted with the national culture of Azerbaijan and danced "Yalli" with Azerbaijani dancers.

Note that at the world exhibition Azerbaijan is represented by a national pavilion organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center. The exhibition will run until March 31, 2022.