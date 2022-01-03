Azerbaijan confirms 273 more COVID-19 cases, 576 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 273 new COVID-19 cases, 576 patients have recovered, and 8 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 617,952 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 601,645 of them have recovered, and 8,383 people have died. Currently, 7,924 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,337 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,883,101 tests have been conducted so far.