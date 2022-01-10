Azerbaijan records 16 journalists who died from COVID-19 in 2020-2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10
Trend:
Sixteen journalists died of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan in 2020-2021, Trend reports on Jan. 10 referring to the annual report of the Azerbaijani Trade Union of Journalists.
According to the report, 117 journalists were infected with COVID-19 in the country two years ago, and 288 last year.
The Association for the Management of Territorial Medical Units (TABIB), following the Press Council's appeal, has conducted COVID-19 vaccination campaign for more than 800 journalists, added the report.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran talks solving its water-related issues via Central Asia - advisor to energy minister (Exclusive)
Latest
Iran talks solving its water-related issues via Central Asia - advisor to energy minister (Exclusive)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Korea (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Algeria (PHOTO)
Almost all households in Azerbaijan to be provided with high-speed Internet until end of 2024 - minister
After fulfilling tasks, entire contingent of CSTO peacekeepers to be withdrawn from Kazakhstan – Putin