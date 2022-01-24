Azerbaijani police calls on citizens coming to Shusha to observe security rules
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Citizens traveling to Azerbaijan’s Shusha city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war] must comply with a number of security rules, the head of the city’s police, Colonel Samad Maharramov told reporters, Trend reports.
"As it’s known, the city of Shusha is completely cleared of mines. At the same time, it’s possible that ammunitions will be seen in certain places, and in this case, police officers should be immediately notified," Maharramov said.
He also noted that taking photos or video recordings are prohibited at posts where military and police officers are serving.
On Jan. 24, the first passenger bus from Baku arrived in the city of Shusha.
