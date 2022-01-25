Azerbaijan's servicemen honor memory of martyrs in Dashalty village of liberated Shusha - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25
By Farid Zohrabov – Trend:
Thirty years have passed since the Azerbaijan’s unsuccessful 'Dashalty operation' in 1992, during the first Karabakh war, as the seizure of the Dashalty village by Armenians led to Shusha’s occupation, Trend reports.
In 2020, Azerbaijani army put an end to the long-lasting occupation of its lands, liberating its lands, along with Shusha in Karabakh and the Dashalty village.
In 2022 during a trip to liberated Shusha, the Trend TV crew visited the liberated village.
Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who participated in the liberation of the village shared their memories with the film crew.
VIDEO:
