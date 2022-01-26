Azerbaijan's TABIB recommends booster COVID-19 vaccination to strengthen immunity (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted on 15:27

A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Azerbaijan is recommended to further strengthen immunity, the country's Health Ministry said in a joint statement with the Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance and the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Unions (TABIB), Trend reports.

"As it’s known, vaccination is the most effective way to protect against new dangerous strains of coronavirus. The vaccination process is currently ongoing in Azerbaijan in accordance with the COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy for 2021-2022,” the statement noted. “As a result of the active participation of the population in this process, the epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan remains stable.”

Besides, according to the statement, the total number of vaccine doses used in Azerbaijan since the beginning of the vaccination process is 11,845,510, of which 1,895,975 is the booster (third) dose.

"To protect against the new strain of coronavirus [omicron], health authorities are calling the population to vaccinate with a booster (third) dose of vaccine to increase antibody levels," the statement further said.

In Azerbaijan, persons who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are issued a document (COVID-19 passport) confirming full vaccination. Its validity period is six months. After this period, it becomes termless in case of the booster vaccination.

