Azerbaijan shares number of citizens repatriated from Iraq and Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

By Farid Zohrabov – Trend:

Citizens repatriated from Iraq and Syria to Azerbaijan are provided by the necessary measures of social support of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Republic, Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Social Services under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population Vugar Behbudov said at a briefing, Trend reports.

According to him, since 2018, the relevant state bodies have carried out the repatriation process of 358 Azerbaijani citizens, out of which 340 were children and 18 were women.

"In 2021, a total of 81 citizens were returned from Iraq and Syria, 49 of which were placed in social service institutions subordinate to the agency," Behbudov stated.