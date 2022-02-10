Turkish ministry shares report on mine clearance in liberated Azerbaijani lands for Jan. 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The Turkish and Azerbaijani servicemen cleared 5,236 square meters of the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation from mines and unexploded ordnance in January 2022 while in general, 132 square kilometers, Trend reports referring to the statement made at a briefing of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

“Some 1,630 Azerbaijanis attended special training within the bilateral cooperation,” the message said.