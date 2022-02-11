Azerbaijan may make vacation for employees mandatory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Currently, there is no mandatory requirement for employees to take time off in Azerbaijan, Chief of the State Labour Inspectorate Service Fuad Heydarov said, Trend reports.

He said due to this, certain abuses occur, however a draft amendment to the Labour Code has been already prepared.

"The issue related to leave can also be resolved by mutual agreement of the parties. Thus, it will be possible to go on vacation either in the current or next calendar year," Heydarov said.