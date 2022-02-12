Would like to express sincere gratitude to First VP of Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva - Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12

Trend:

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva for the special attention paid to the development of trampoline and tumbling, as well as to sports as a whole, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mariana Vasileva said, Trend reports.

Vasileva made the speech at the Opening Ceremony of the FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics in Baku on Feb. 12.

"Dear athletes, dear guests, ladies and gentlemen! I am happy to welcome you here in Baku again! Only three months ago, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation hosted the 35th World Championships and the 28th World Age Group Competitions in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva for the special attention paid to the development of trampoline and tumbling, as well as to sports as a whole!" she said.

"I am very pleased that we are together again after the difficult days of the pandemic. This means that sports spirit and the desire to win give us stimulus to overcome all the difficulties," she said.

In her words, about 60 athletes from 13 countries have gathered here.

"On behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, I wish everyone successful competitions, sound health and new victories! Hereby, I declare the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup open!" Vasileva concluded.