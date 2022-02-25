Azerbaijan discloses timeframe for completing construction of school in Shusha
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
A school will be built in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city in December 2022, Azerbaijani Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev said, Trend reports.
The minister added that the construction of a school has been also launched in Aghdam city.
“The design work is underway in Jabrayil district while the work is underway to prepare for the construction in Fuzuli district,” Amrullayev said.
