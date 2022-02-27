State Committee appeals to Azerbaijanis entering Poland and Hungary from Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27
Trend:
While working in coordination with other structures in connection with the situation in Ukraine, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora has mobilized all opportunities for our compatriots to come to Azerbaijan safe and sound, the committee told Trend .
The Azerbaijanis who can enter Poland and Hungary may stay in Azerbaijan’s Houses operating in these countries until they are evacuated.
It is possible to get in touch with the House of Azerbaijan in Poland via +48 732 858 585 and with the House of Azerbaijan in Hungary via +994 50 662 19 89.
The phone numbers are active 24 hours a day.
