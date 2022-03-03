Organization of 12th World Age Group Competitions in Azerbaijan for first time - gratifying, says Deputy Youth Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Trend:­­­­

The organization of the the 12th World Age Group Competitions in this discipline in our country for the first time is gratifying, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mariana Vasileva said, Trend reports.

Vasileva made the statement during the Opening Ceremony of the 12th World Age Group Competitions in Acrobatic Gymnastics, which is taking place within the Sports Week.

“What a pleasant coincidence! The Opening Ceremony of the 12th World Age Group Competitions in Acrobatic Gymnastics takes place within the Sports Week. 438 gymnasts from 24 countries gathered here.

On behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish everyone success, sound health, new victories, as well as peace to our world!” she added.