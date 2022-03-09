Azerbaijani Media Dev't Agency prepares sample identity cards for journalists
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9
By Asif Mehman - Trend:
Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) has prepared a sample identity card for journalists, Head of MEDIA Natig Mammadli said, Trend reports.
"Samples of registration certificates of media entities have been prepared, a model of journalistic identity is also ready," Mammadli said.
According to him, the initial versions of these documents are currently being discussed with the relevant agencies.
