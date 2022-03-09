Azerbaijani Media Dev't Agency prepares sample identity cards for journalists

Society 9 March 2022 19:42 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) has prepared a sample identity card for journalists, Head of MEDIA Natig Mammadli said, Trend reports.

"Samples of registration certificates of media entities have been prepared, a model of journalistic identity is also ready," Mammadli said.

According to him, the initial versions of these documents are currently being discussed with the relevant agencies.

