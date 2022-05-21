Azerbaijan confirms 1 more COVID-19 case, 5 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Azerbaijan has detected one new COVID-19 case, five patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,708 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,950 of them have recovered, and 9,710 people have died. Currently, 48 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,587 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,869,996 tests have been conducted so far.