Entrepreneurial education as a part of extra-curricular classes in Azerbaijan

During 2021-2022 academic year, Junior Achievement Azerbaijan within the partnership with MOL Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Education launched the “Young Entrepreneurs: Empowering future business leaders” project for 7th and 8th grades’ students.

30 pilot schools from Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Absheron, Gabala, Gakh, Zagatala, Masalli were engaged in the project. In total, 125 teachers and 3237 students benefited from the project.

The project was implemented in three stages. At the initial stage, online trainings on financial literacy and entrepreneurship was conducted for teachers. Following the teacher training, financial literacy and entrepreneurship were included into the education curriculum and introduced as an extra-curricular classes at the selected schools.

As the last stage of the action JAA will conduct green innovation challenge in Baku and Gakh. In total the innovation challenge will bring together over 200 participants with the aim to gain practical entrepreneurial experiences, discuss and develop solutions for the better future. During the challenge students will get a chance to apply their creativity and develop innovative business solutions within the teams. By the end of the innovation challenge student teams will pitch their project ideas to the members of the jury. The winners will be awarded at the end of the challenge.

“Entrepreneurship is essentially a mindset of finding and creating opportunities, and that mindset is vital for economic growth and business creation. For this matter, MOL Azerbaijan is proud to support the project that introduces financial literacy and entrepreneur education at schools to support young people in Azerbaijan in developing entrepreneurial skills and attitude,” stated Attila Somfai, the Managing Director of MOL Azerbaijan.

MOL Azerbaijan is a member of MOL Group, an international, integrated oil, gas, petrochemicals and consumer retail company, headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. MOL Group is active in over 30 countries with a dynamic international workforce of 24,000 people. MOL’s exploration and production activities are supported by more than 85 years’ experience in the field of hydrocarbons and 30 years in the injection of CO 2 . At the moment, the company has producing assets in 8 countries and exploration activities in 6 countries.

MOL Group entered Azerbaijan in 2019 by acquiring a 9.57% stake in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli oil field, and an effective 8.9% stake in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (“BTC”) pipeline that transports the crude to the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan. Therefore, MOL is the third largest field partner in ACG, a supergiant oil field, located in the Caspian Sea, which is operated by BP and started production in 1997.