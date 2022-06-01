Azerbaijan’s Shusha hosts final event of children's festival-competition of arts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The final concert program of the festival-competition of arts "Könlüm keçir Qarabağdan" (My heart aspires to Karabakh) organized among schoolchildren takes place in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], on June 1, Ministry of Education told Trend.

The final event of the festival competition, timed to coincide with the International Children's Day, was the first children's event held in Shusha after the city was liberated from occupation.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Education in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and the Shusha City State Reserve Department and takes place in front of the building of the Shusha Real School.

The event is attended by the Head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues of the Presidential Administration Farah Aliyeva, Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Bahar Muradova, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Sevda Mammadaliyeva and other officials, well-known figures culture and art, children of martyrs, winners of festival-competition.