Azerbaijani Deputy Sports Minister talks new project of the Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The event "Gymnastics for All" organized today marks the beginning of the implementation of the project of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan "Sport for All", Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Mariana Vasileva told Trend before the start of the "Gymnastics for All" event organized in the Heydar Center Park, Trend reports.

"Events within the framework of the "Sport for All" project will be held weekly. The Ministry of Youth and Sports involved a number of Federations in the project. Every week of the month there will be classes in various disciplines. So, in the first week of the month, the event "Gymnastics for All" is organized, in the second, "Running for All" will be held, in the third - "Healthy Lifestyle", and in the fourth week "Bicycle Ride" is planned. We expect to implement the "Sports for All" project every month as long as weather conditions permit. Of course, I really want it to be held all year round. In the future, the format of events may change slightly," she noted.

According to Mariana Vasileva, the ministry invites all sports fans, regardless of age, to join the project.

"Let, even for those who were not passionate about sports, our events will be a great start on this path. Let Baku residents and guests of the city know that every week they and their family, friends, acquaintances can have a good time playing sports. The exercises presented in the classes are simple, they are more aimed at making people feel involved in sports and enjoy the activities, which will lay the foundation for constant training. Gymnastics and athletics are the basic types of physical culture and sports activities that underlie all disciplines. In addition, many people love sports, but feel embarrassed or constrained because they are not professionals. But sport is different, and it is not only for professionals," Vasileva said.

According to the Deputy Minister, the participants of the "Sport for All" project will be awarded certificates, in addition, in the future it is planned to award incentive prizes in various categories, among which may be "The youngest participant", "The oldest participant", "Permanent participant", etc.