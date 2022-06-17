Azerbaijani athletes reach finals of Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championship in Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Azerbaijani athletes Zohra Agamirova and Arzu Jalilova, performing in the adult age category, reached the finals of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Tel Aviv (Israel), Trend reports.

In qualifying exercises with clubs, Zohra Agamirova took the seventh position (31.200 points) and reached the final. Arzu Jalilova did not reach the final in this form, she took ninth place (31.050 points).

For the exercise with the tape, Jalilova, having received 30.400 points from the judges, took eighth place, and thus reached the final. Agamirova's exercise with a ribbon was evaluated by the judges at 27.700 points, she took 23rd place.

Along with this, Agamirova and Jalilova reached the finals of the individual all-around program. The result of Zohra Agamirova for four exercises (hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon) was 94.400 points, she took eighth place. Arzu Jalilova received 92.700 points for four programs, taking the 11th position.

24 best gymnasts reached the finals of the individual all-around, and eight best graces advanced to the finals of individual events.

Earlier, Zohra Agamirova reached the final of the exercise with the ball, and "junior" Kamilla Gafarova took third place in the program with clubs.

The European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship takes place in Tel Aviv (Israel) on June 15-19.