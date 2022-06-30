Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Some 2,131 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 30, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 538 citizens, the second dose to 305, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,108 citizens. Some 180 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,766,538 vaccine doses were administered, 5,354,566 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,853,792 people – the second dose, 3,308,903 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 249,277 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.