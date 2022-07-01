...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan holds training exercises in Land Forces Operations Commando units (VIDEO)

Society Materials 1 July 2022 10:37
Azerbaijan holds training exercises in Land Forces Operations Commando units (VIDEO)

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. According to the combat training plan for 2022, the training exercises were held in the Land Forces Operations Commando units, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In practical training, the commandos overcome the obstacles with high professionalism and accomplish the tasks on opening the scout trail obstacle and destroying the imaginary enemy.

During the exercises, held to further improve commandos' individual skills, as well as fire and tactical training, the assigned tasks are being successfully accomplished.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more