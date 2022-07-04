Azerbaijan receives monkeypox testing kits from WHO (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 19:08)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The World Health Organization (WHO) Country Office has donated 3,000 test kits for monkeypox virus to Azerbaijan for use in case of need, the Office told Trend.

According to the statement, no cases of monkeypox have been detected in Azerbaijan. However, 5,322 monkeypox cases and one death have already been recorded in 58 countries as of June 30, 2022.

“Azerbaijan is one of the first countries to receive testing kits from WHO. These kits will help identify cases of infection and channel public health efforts to prevent the spread of the disease. WHO is committed to supporting countries through monitoring, contact tracing, and isolation of infected patients. Early diagnosis is also crucial for achieving a complete cure," said WHO Representative to Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe (smallpox was eradicated in 1980 through effective vaccination).

Monkeypox virus is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus.