Azerbaijan confirms 434 more COVID-19 cases, 324 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Azerbaijan has detected 434 new COVID-19 cases, 324 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 798,838 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 786,682 of them have recovered, and 9,748 people have died. Currently, 2,408 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,129 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,045,427 tests have been conducted so far.