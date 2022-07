BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The 44th World Chess Olympiad continues in Chennai, India, Trend reports.

In the 3rd round Azerbaijani chess players play against Argentina team. Our team has already won another victory. Thus, Shakhriyar Mammadyarov and Rauf Mammadov finished the match with their rivals with a victory. Nijat Abasov played a draw with his opponent.

The Azerbaijani team won this match, adding 2.5 points to its asset. Gadir Huseynov's game continues.