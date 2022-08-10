Azerbaijani para-archery team passes qualification stage at V Islamic Solidarity Game (PHOTO)

KONYA, Türkiye, August 10. Azerbaijani paralympic archery team (four males, one female) passed the qualification stage at V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani para-archery team, in addition, to single competitions, will also compete in team competitions and mix formats from August 11 through 13.

V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place from August 9 through 18. In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games.

The IV Islamic Solidarity Games was a multinational, multi-sport event that was held in Baku, Azerbaijan from May 12 through 22, 2017. Previously the event has been held in Saudi Arabia in 2005 and Indonesia in 2013.