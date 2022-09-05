Azerbaijan discloses reasons for major general's arrest on 'Tartar case'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office has spread information on the 'Tartar case', Trend reports via the office.

According to the office, during the investigation of the criminal case, acting head of the department for ideological work and moral and psychological support of the Main Directorate of Personnel at the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Major General Bakir Orujov and Ramil Ahmadov were charged under Articles 126.3 (deliberate infliction of grievous bodily harm resulting in the death of the victim), 145.3 (illegal deprivation of liberty), 293.3 (torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading forms of treatment and punishment), 341.2.2 (abusing authority committed with application of a weapon) and 341.2.3 (abusing authority entailing to heavy consequences) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

With regard to the above persons, a measure of crossing in the form of arrest was chosen by a court decision.

Orujov has been recently detained by law enforcement agencies.