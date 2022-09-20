Azerbaijani community holds picket in front of Armenian Embassy in Berlin (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in Germany held a picket in front of the Armenian embassy in Berlin, Trend reports.

The participants protested against the recent large-scale provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces units on the border with Azerbaijan, took a stand against Armenia's landmine planting policy carried out in Azerbaijani territories and the fate of the missing Azerbaijanis.

The participants waved Azerbaijani and Turkish flags, and also chanted "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "Azerbaijan wants peace!", "Armenia, withdraw your illegal troops from Karabakh!", "Armenia, sign a peace agreement!", "Armenia, stop the aggressive policy!", " Armenia, stop the terror!", along with other slogans.