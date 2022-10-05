Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan to launch major projects for 'Great Return' to liberated lands from 2023 – official

Society Materials 5 October 2022 15:27 (UTC +04:00)
Elchin Mehdiyev
AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, October 5. The major infrastructure projects will be completed by the end of 2022, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov told reporters in Aghdam, Trend reports.

According to him, the reconstruction activities in the city center and nearby villages are to begin next year.

"The key projects speeding up the 'Great Return', as well as the return to a normal life on liberated lands, will be launched in the foreseeable future," Huseynov stated. "Hopefully, we will be able to witness the resettlement of our compatriots in Aghdam and its surrounding villages, as well as in liberated Fuzuli, Khojavand and Tartar districts in the next three years".

