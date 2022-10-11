Team of Baku Higher Oil School to again represent Azerbaijan at NASA

This year, the team of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has again won the right to represent Azerbaijan in the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge (NASA HERC 2023).

The ULVI team of Baku Higher Oil School, consisting of 15 participants, successfully passed the qualifying round. Thus, they gained the right to represent Azerbaijan again in the second year of the application.

Besides Azerbaijan, 61 teams from such countries as the USA, Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Colombia, Puerto Rico, India and Bolivia will take part in the competition.

The BHOS team is the only team representing Azerbaijan at the competition.

The ULVI team is represented by Aygul Musaeva (team consultant), Nihad Habizade (team leader), Javid Isaev, Anar Alizade, Shamistan Latifov, Chingiz Mammadov, Turan Safarova, Farid Gahramanov, Leyla Osmanova, Ali Ibrahimov, Agha Gurbanov, Rustam Garaev, Nigar Abdullayeva, Aysu Ismailova, Elmir Hajizade.

NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge is an annual competition that challenges high school and university students to create a human-powered vehicle designed to traverse the simulated surface of the Moon or Mars and complete mission tasks along the way. Student teams design, build and test technologies that enable rovers to perform in a variety of environments.

Last year, BHOS students represented Azerbaijan in the final for the first time in the history of NASA HERC and were awarded a certificate.