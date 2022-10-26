Nizami Ganjavi International Center is platform for dialogue between diplomats of number of countries - Georgian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Nizami Ganjavi International Center is a platform for dialogue and discussions between diplomats of a number of countries, Former Deputy Prime Minister Eka Tkeshelashvili told reporters at a press conference dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Center, Trend reports.

"Nizami Ganjavi International Center brings together diplomats from various countries to find ways to solve problems. Azerbaijan's Baku has become an important place on the world map where strategic issues are resolved," she said.