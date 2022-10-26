Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Nizami Ganjavi International Center is platform for dialogue between diplomats of number of countries - Georgian official

Society Materials 26 October 2022 15:59 (UTC +04:00)
Nizami Ganjavi International Center is platform for dialogue between diplomats of number of countries - Georgian official

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Nizami Ganjavi International Center is a platform for dialogue and discussions between diplomats of a number of countries, Former Deputy Prime Minister Eka Tkeshelashvili told reporters at a press conference dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Center, Trend reports.

"Nizami Ganjavi International Center brings together diplomats from various countries to find ways to solve problems. Azerbaijan's Baku has become an important place on the world map where strategic issues are resolved," she said.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more